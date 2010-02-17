Ad
Luxembourg, home of Eurostat (Photo: EUobserver)

Eurostat denies it was influenced by lobbying pressures

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The EU's statistics agency, Eurostat, has denied Belgian accusations that some of its decisions are influenced by lobbying from larger EU countries.

"Eurostat's role is to treat all member states equally," the Luxembourg-based agency told this website in an emailed statement on Wednesday (17 February).

On Monday, the European Commission handed member states a proposal to award Eurostat auditing powers in response to doubts over Greek data. The following day, Belgian finance minis...

