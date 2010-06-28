Ad
euobserver
Close-up of euro banknote showing Greece and Italy: states that break the EU's budgetary rules could see funding from Brussels withheld (Photo: Alessandro Marotta)

Tougher budget sanctions to cover all EU funds

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU member states that break the bloc's budgetary rules could see their EU payments withheld, including weighty farm handouts, under plans to be presented by the European Commission this Wednesday (30 June).

Current rules already allow EU cohesion funds to be withheld, although in practice this has never happened, but sources suggest the upcoming communication will seek to widen the net of potential financial sanctions to all EU payments.

Eastern European states led by Poland have...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU budgetary proposals draw immediate rebuke
Close-up of euro banknote showing Greece and Italy: states that break the EU's budgetary rules could see funding from Brussels withheld (Photo: Alessandro Marotta)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections