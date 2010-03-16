Opposition to EU soil directive 'not logical,' commission says

The new European environment commissioner has called strong opposition from key member states to EU-level legislation protecting soils "not logical."
"The argument barely stands up. It seems to me not so clearly logical," commissioner Janez Potocnik told reporters following a discussion by EU environment ministers on the state of play with one of Europe's most badly delayed pieces of legislation.
"I will try to talk to ministers from the so-called blocking minority about what are ...
