Fate of nature restoration law punted to plenary vote

MEPs on the environment committee hit a stalemate on Tuesday (27 June) with a dead-heat 44-44 vote on the controversial nature restoration law, leaving its future in the balance.
The EU regulation sets specific targets to restore degraded land and sea areas through measures such as rewetting drained peatlands or increasing urban green spaces — but it has recently faced resistance from lobby groups, various member states and parliamentary opposition Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
