EU running scared over protectionism

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU politicians and businesses are sounding the alarm about the descent towards protectionism in Europe, as member states attempt to ride out the economic downturn with measures designed to help domestic workers and companies.

With national governments coming under mounting pressure to help citizens in fear of losing their jobs, the European Commission is fighting a rearguard action to stop the EU's huge internal market being undermined.

Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso is to d...

