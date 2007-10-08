Eurozone needs structural reform, Trichet says

The eurozone needs to undergo far-reaching structural reforms if its long-term economic health is to be guaranteed, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB) has said.

Speaking at the Brussels-based European Policy Centre on Monday (8 October), Jean-Claude Trichet said the 13-nation eurozone economy is being adversely affected by the lack of structural reforms.

"The need of reform is clearly signalled by the fact that the euro's potential output growth appears to have moved...