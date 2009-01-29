Merkel puts pressure on EU for Russian pipeline

German chancellor Angela Merkel has stepped up the pressure on the European commission and member states to back a Russian-German gas pipeline project, rejecting claims that this would increase Europe's energy dependency on Russia.



In a letter sent to commission president Jose Manuel Barroso and to the chairman of the EU presidency Mirek Topolanek, Ms Merkel calls for support for the controversial Nord Stream pipeline on the seabed of the Baltic Sea, arguing that the recent gas crisis sho...