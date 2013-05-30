Ad
euobserver
Savers are stilling fleeing Cyprus (Photo: truthpaint)

Capital flight continues as savers flee Cyprus banks

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Savers are continuing to desert Cypriot banks, according to monthly data published by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Wednesday (29 May).

Private bank deposits in Cypriot banks fell by 7.3 percent in April to €41.3 billion, on top of a 4 percent fall in March.

The continued flight of capital from Cyprus in April came in the aftermath of a clumsily agreed bailout in March which initially threatened to impose levies on almost all bank savings.

The first bailout package agr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Cyprus bank accuses troika of misleading EU ministers
Ministers finalise €10 billion Cyprus bailout
Savers are stilling fleeing Cyprus (Photo: truthpaint)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections