EU-US aviation liberalisation deal goes into place

An EU-US deal liberalising the airlines market coming into force this weekend is expected to result in better choice for passengers and cheaper airfares.

The 'Open Skies' deal - starting Sunday (30 March) - ends most of the restrictions on airlines from the US and the EU operating between the two continents.

US airlines will now be free to fly both to airports in the European Union and from there to third destinations while European airlines will be able to fly to US airports and ...