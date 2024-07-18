Ad
euobserver
The ECB's decision was influenced by higher inflation in the services sector. (Photo: Kiefer/Flickr)

ECB keeps main interest rate at 3.75 percent

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The European Central Bank kept its main interest rate at 3.75 percent on Thursday (18 July).

Market analysts had expected the bank to keep borrowing costs at the same level, even as overall Eurozone inflation heads towards its two percent target by the end of the year, down from 10.6 percent in October 2022.

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

The ECB's decision was influenced by higher inflation in the services sector. (Photo: Kiefer/Flickr)

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

