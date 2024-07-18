ECB keeps main interest rate at 3.75 percent

The European Central Bank kept its main interest rate at 3.75 percent on Thursday (18 July).
Market analysts had expected the bank to keep borrowing costs at the same level, even as overall Eurozone inflation heads towards its two percent target by the end of the year, down from 10.6 percent in October 2022.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
