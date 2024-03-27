'Swiftly dial back' interest rates, ECB told

Italy's Piero Cipollone stated that the European Central Bank should be ready to "swiftly dial back our restrictive monetary policy stance" in his first monetary policy speech since joining the ECB's board in November.
His speech at an event in Brussels on Wednesday (27 March) can be read as an argument to start cutting interest rates at the central bank's next meeting in April.
Wages...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
