Commission proposals to stick closely to financial report

Draft European commission proposals on financial regulation, due to be published on 27 May, suggest the EU executive has opted to follow closely the suggestions produced by a high-level advisory group in February.

By doing so, the commission is likely to anger at least one EU member state – Britain - which had called for various suggestions in the report produced by former Bank of France governor, Jacques de Larosiere, to be left out.

The Larosiere report forms the central plank...