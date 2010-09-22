Ad
Barnier: 'The financial crisis is like the environmental crisis, people have very short memories' (Photo: European Parliament)

EU citizens no longer see benefits of internal market, Barnier says

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The EU needs to revert to the principles of a social market economy as its citizens no longer feel served by the single market, EU internal market commissioner Michel Barnier has said.

Speaking to a group of journalists on Monday (20 September), the centre-right French politician pleaded for finding "the means for reconciliation between citizens and the European economic project. And to re-find the initial objective [of the European Community] which was very much a social market economy...

