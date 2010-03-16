Ad
euobserver
Climate financing is one of the keys to a global climate deal (Photo: Marina and Enrique)

Mexico tells EU to unblock climate funding

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Mexico, the host of the next UN climate summit, has called on the EU to release the climate funds for developing countries which it promised at last year's climate conference in Copenhagen.

"The developing world needs to see clear signals to have something in their hands at Cancun," Mexico's environment secretary, Juan Rafael Elvira, told reporters ahead of a meeting with his European counterparts in Brussels on Monday. "The developing countries want to see this money unblocked. Especia...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Climate financing is one of the keys to a global climate deal (Photo: Marina and Enrique)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections