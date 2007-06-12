Ad
euobserver
Trade relations between Europe and China are at "crossroads", suggests Peter Mandelson (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU to warn China on trade surplus

by Lucia Kubosova,

EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson is due to warn Chinese officials about the "intolerable" trend of the country's rising exports to Europe, which is creating pressure for new protectionist measures to be introduced by Brussels.

Mr Mandelson is meeting his Chinese counterpart Bo Xilai on Tuesday (11 June), following fresh reports suggesting China's global trade surplus this May had grown by 73 percent compared to the same period last year.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the v...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

