French EU commissioner may get internal market portfolio

France is expecting to get the internal market and financial services portfolio in the next European Commission following its support for a Briton winning the post of EU foreign policy chief.
French daily Le Monde writes that Michel Barnier, a former farm minister who has already served as a EU commissioner, will also be a vice-president of the institution.
The internal market dossier has never been held by a French national but Paris recently made it clear it would like to be in ...
