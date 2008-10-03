Ad
Nicolas Sarkozy has invited his counterparts from Britain, Germany and Italy for talks about the deepening financial crisis (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

EU big four gather for financial crisis talks

by Lucia Kubosova,

The leaders of the EU's four biggest states - Germany, France, Britain and Italy - are gathering for emergency talks on the financial crisis in Paris on Saturday (4 October), one day after US lawmakers are expected to vote for the second time on an amended bail-out plan for the country's financial sector.

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso on Thursday welcomed the approval of the package by the American Senate, which had enabled another attempt to hammer out the bill in ...

