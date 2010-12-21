Commissioner blasts snow-hit airports for being unprepared

EU transport commissioner Siim Kallas has called "unacceptable" the lack of preparedness for snow seen in many European airports, as weather continues to ground planes and cause travel chaos across the continent.

"I am extremely concerned about the level of disruption to travel across Europe caused by severe snow. It is unacceptable and should not happen again," Mr Kallas said in a statement on Tuesday (21 December)

The Estonian politician said he had become "increasingly concerne...