The Nabucco pipeline - the EU hopes construction will begin in 2010 (Photo: Nagorno-Karabakh foreign ministry)

Turkmenistan to cut EU dependence on Russian gas

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova,

Turkmenistan has agreed to supply 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas to the European Union each year - something that should cut the energy-hungry bloc's dependence on gas from Russia.

"The president [Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov] gave us assurances that 10 bcm will be set aside for Europe in addition to possibilities in new fields to be tendered," EU external relations commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner told the Financial Times on Sunday (13 April). \n \nMs Ferrero-Waldner describe...

Tags

Green Economy
