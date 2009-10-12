Ad
An old analogue card catalogue at the University of Ghent, made redundant by technology (Photo: Leigh Phillips)

Merkel joins EU chorus against Google Books

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has added her voice to a small but growing number of people who are increasingly alarmed about internet search giant Google's scheme to digitise millions of books from the globe's leading libraries.

No curmudgeonly luddite, the leader of the European Union's largest economy made the comments via her weekly podcast on Saturday (10 October) ahead of this week's opening of the Frankfurt Book Fair.

"The German government has a clear position: copyrights...

