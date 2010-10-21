Ad
euobserver
Canary Wharf: Banks were saved at a cost of €5 trillion to the European taxpayer (Photo: harshilshah100)

Brussels keen to make banks pay for bail-outs

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Banks themselves will have to pay for their own bail-outs in the future instead of taxpayers and government cuts in public spending under plans unveiled on Wednesday (20 October) by the European Commission.

"No bank should be 'too big to fail' or too interconnected to fail," EU Internal Market and Services Commissioner Michel Barnier said, introducing the proposals at a press briefing in Brussels. "We need a clear framework which ensures authorities throughout Europe are well prepared t...

Tags

euobserver

