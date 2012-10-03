Spanish regions agree to deficit plan

Spain's regions on Tuesday (2 October) agreed to spending cuts aimed at bringing down the country's deficit in line with EU rules by 2014, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said.

He also rejected rumours that Madrid would ask for a bailout this weekend.

"If a news agency reports that we'll ask for aid this weekend, there can only be two explanations; that the agency is right, and knows more than I do, which is possible, or that they are not right," Rajoy told press after meeting t...