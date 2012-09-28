Berlusconi: euro is a 'swindle' and Germany wants 'hegemony'

Italy's derided and populist ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi is trying to make a comeback ahead of general elections due in spring 2013.

Speaking at a book presentation event in Rome on Thursday (27 September), he called the euro a "big swindle" and said that it would be no "tragedy" if Germany - which has displayed "hegemony, not solidarity" in the crisis - left the common currency.

He also criticised the eurozone bailout fund, the ESM, which was ratified by Berlin the same day.

