Ad
euobserver
Once good friends: Berlusconi (l) and Libya's late dictator Gaddafi (Photo: Roberto Gimmi)

Berlusconi: euro is a 'swindle' and Germany wants 'hegemony'

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Italy's derided and populist ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi is trying to make a comeback ahead of general elections due in spring 2013.

Speaking at a book presentation event in Rome on Thursday (27 September), he called the euro a "big swindle" and said that it would be no "tragedy" if Germany - which has displayed "hegemony, not solidarity" in the crisis - left the common currency.

He also criticised the eurozone bailout fund, the ESM, which was ratified by Berlin the same day.

B...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Monti’s lack of popular mandate could come back with a vengeance
Berlusconi toppled, Brussels man installed to run Italy
Once good friends: Berlusconi (l) and Libya's late dictator Gaddafi (Photo: Roberto Gimmi)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections