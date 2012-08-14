Poll: Almost half of Brits want to leave the EU

Almost half of British citizens would vote to leave the EU if there was a referendum, pollsters say.
A survey by Canadian firm Angus Reid out on Tuesday (14 August) noted that 46 percent would vote to leave.
It also said 54 percent believe the last 40 years of British EU membership has had a "negative" effect on the country and that 81 percent are happy they do not use the euro.
The numbers are more or less stable compared to December 2010 (the oldest data cited). At the...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
