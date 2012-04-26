Ad
euobserver
EU parliament staff in Strasbourg (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

MEPs back cost-cutting on EU staff

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

MEPs have backed changes to working conditions for EU officials designed to save over €1 billion a year and to improve ethical standards.

The legal affairs committee in Brussels on Tuesday (25 April) voted through the new staff regulation by 19 against three with two abstentions. The Green group was the main malcontent, after its amendment on a higher tax for salaries of top officials failed to make the final cut.

The text, based on a European Commission proposal from December, i...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

