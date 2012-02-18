Ad
Hungary defends contested legislation (Photo: European Commission)

Hungary responds to EU infringement procedure

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Hungary sent around a 100-hundred page response on Friday (17 February) to the European Commission concerning three infringement proceedings launched against the country in January.

The Commission had cast serious doubt on the integrity of Hungary’s national bank and national data protection authority as well as the legality of the country’s mandatory early retirement age for its judges.

All three are cardinal laws adopted by the Hungarian government parliament in December last ...

