euobserver
The Ignalina closure is taking longer than planned (Photo: Wikipedia)

Lithuania faces funding gap in dismantling Chernobyl-type plant

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A precondition for Lithuania's EU membership, the closure of its Chernobyl-type nuclear plant in Ignalina is behind schedule and faces a funding gap of €1.5 billion, but the EU unwilling to top up its contribution, Lithuanian energy minister Arvydas Sekmokas told a group of journalists on Wednesday (23 November).

Vilnius says it needs €870 million for the 2014-2020 period, but so far, the European Commission has planned to earmark only €229 million out of an envelope of €500 million for...

