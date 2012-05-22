EU commission to outline plans for political union

The European Commission has said it will soon bring forward plans for an economic and political union it says is necessary for the creation of debt-mutualising eurobonds - one of the most controversial proposed solutions to the current eurozone crisis.\n \n"We need to reflect what kind of European union would be required to deepen economic and political integration, for instance so that joint issuance of debt would make sense for all member states sharing the single currency," economics commi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here