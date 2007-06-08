Ad
euobserver
EU postal reform needs more time in some countries, ministers have agreed (Photo: EUobserver)

EU to delay deadline on postal shake-up

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The result is more important than the speed of the liberalisation, the German EU presidency has said, signalling that some EU member states will get more time to open up the postal services market than the 2009 deadline proposed by the European Commission.

Berlin had aimed to wrap up the talks on the postal plan by July, when Portugal takes over the EU's chair, but the meeting of transport and telecommunication ministers in Luxembourg on Thursday (7 June) highlighted severe opposition i...

euobserver

