Bumpy meeting of agriculture ministers sees multiple abstentions

EU agriculture ministers have listed a series of reservations regarding the "health check" of the EU's common agriculture policy, tabled by the European Commission last November.

"Despite divergent views, we managed to come up with a uniform platform," Slovenian agriculture minister Iztok Jarc, speaking on behalf of the rotating EU presidency, currently held by his country, said on Monday (17 March) after the ministerial meeting.

Two delegations - the Czech Republic and the Latv...