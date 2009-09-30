Ad
euobserver
On the surface, relations are cordial between the EU and Latin America, but the shift to the left in many countries is creating tensions all the same (Photo: alittlefishy)

Brussels' commitment to Latin American integration questioned

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission is hoping to boost EU-Latin American relations with the creation of a joint forum that will bring together the two sides on a permanent basis and launch of a new investment fund. But civil society organisations and some Latin American officials believe Europe is steadily abandoning its support for regional integration on the EU model on the continent.

The proposal, for an EU-Latin America and Caribbean Foundation, was made on Tuesday (29 September) within Brussel...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
On the surface, relations are cordial between the EU and Latin America, but the shift to the left in many countries is creating tensions all the same (Photo: alittlefishy)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections