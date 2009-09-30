Brussels' commitment to Latin American integration questioned

The European Commission is hoping to boost EU-Latin American relations with the creation of a joint forum that will bring together the two sides on a permanent basis and launch of a new investment fund. But civil society organisations and some Latin American officials believe Europe is steadily abandoning its support for regional integration on the EU model on the continent.
The proposal, for an EU-Latin America and Caribbean Foundation, was made on Tuesday (29 September) within Brussel...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here