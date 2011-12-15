Ad
euobserver
French people are split left and right on the EU accord (Photo: Moyan Brenn)

Majority of French oppose fiscal treaty

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

A majority of French people are opposed to the recently agreed EU plans for a fiscal compact treaty, with opposition Socialist presidential candidate Francois Hollande calling for a renegotiation of the text.

Some 52 percent of French people oppose the proposed fiscal compact, according to a poll by BVA and reported in the domestic regional press, while 45 percent back the plan.

Opposition and support for the fiscal compact in the country appears to be cleanly split along right-le...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Mixed centre-left response on need for EU referendums
New EU deal faces multiple referendum threat
French people are split left and right on the EU accord (Photo: Moyan Brenn)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections