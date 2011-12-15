Majority of French oppose fiscal treaty

A majority of French people are opposed to the recently agreed EU plans for a fiscal compact treaty, with opposition Socialist presidential candidate Francois Hollande calling for a renegotiation of the text.

Some 52 percent of French people oppose the proposed fiscal compact, according to a poll by BVA and reported in the domestic regional press, while 45 percent back the plan.

Opposition and support for the fiscal compact in the country appears to be cleanly split along right-le...