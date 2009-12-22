EU carbon prices fall following Copenhagen flop

Carbon prices tumbled on Monday (21 December) as the ramifications of the "Copenhagen Accord," cobbled together in the dying hours of last week's UN climate summit, filtered through the markets.

EU allowances skidded 8.7 percent in early trading to €12.40 a tonne, the biggest decline in almost a year.

The accord, neither legally binding nor formally adopted by the delegates to the UN process, has been lambasted by pundits as an empty document and is now being pummelled by the mar...