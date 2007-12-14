EU leaders to hail benefits of globalisation

Now that the EU's six-year long institutional impasse has ended, the 27-nation bloc is turning its attention to the outside challenge of globalisation – something that is to be highlighted by a fresh declaration at today's EU summit, suggesting the phenomenon should become "a source of opportunity rather than a threat".
"Globalisation is increasingly shaping our lives by fostering the exchange of people, goods, services and ideas and by offering new opportunities to citizens and busine...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here