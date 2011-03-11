Ad
Kenny (l) and Sarkozy (r):The discussion was heated, diplomats report (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Sarkozy and Kenny draw swords as eurozone agrees pact in principle

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Eurozone leaders meeting in Brussels have agreed on the broad outlines of the document formerly known as the 'Pact for Competitiveness' and subsequently watered down and rebranded a 'Pact for the Euro'. But even as the lines were being firmed up, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny drew swords over corporate taxation levels.

According to EU diplomats describing the heated exchange, as the Irish leader kept pressing for a reduction in the interest rate ch...

Kenny (l) and Sarkozy (r):The discussion was heated, diplomats report (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

