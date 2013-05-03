New €5 note launched

European Central Bank director Mario Draghi handed out signed copies of the new €5 bank note on Thursday (2 May) to a group of ‘euro children’ who have grown up only knowing the euro.

"The children who are here today are growing up in a continent of peace. They belong to the 'euro generation'," said Draghi.

The ECB chief unveiled the new note in the Slovak capital, Bratislava. It marks the official launch of a second-generation bill with new security features aimed to help stamp...