Sarkozy: 'Too many foreigners in France'

A combative Nicolas Sarkozy during a TV show on Tuesday (6 March) said there are too many immigrants in France and tried to defend his leadership and economic policy.

"Our system of integration is working more and more badly, because we have too many foreigners on our territory and we can no longer manage to find them accommodation, a job, a school," he said.

Himself the son of a Hungarian immigrant and a former minister of interior, Sarkozy has pursued hardline policing against i...