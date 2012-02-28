Ad
Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker (r) says the downgrade was 'duly anticipated' (Photo: Council of European Union)

Eurozone 'expected' Greek downgrade

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Standard & Poor's on Monday (27 February) downgraded Greece to "selective default" due to a bond swap operation aimed at slashing some €100 billion off national debt.

Under the operation, which will take place between 8 and 11 March, banks and private investors will voluntarily trade their old Greek bonds for new ones, taking a net loss of up to 70 percent, depending on the maturity of the bond. So-called sweeteners to the tune of €30 billion will accompany the deal to make the swap les...

