Greek debt targets missed, says independent report

Greek finance minister Evangelos Venizelos on Thursday attacked a report warning that government debt continues to increase and has already missed 2011’s budget target even though there are still four months left in the year.
“All responsible international organisations know in which way macroeconomic and fiscal reports are compiled, checked and published,” Venizelos said responding to the release of an internal report from the State Budget Office, a recently established oversight body ...
