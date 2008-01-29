China and EU join forces in anti-piracy battle

The European Union and China are to establish a jointly developed network to exchange information between their ports as part of the struggle against counterfeiting, said EU taxation and customs commissioner Laszlo Kovacs on Monday (28 January) during a visit to Beijing.

At the same time, the commissioner said the two regions are working together on a concrete "Action Plan on Intellectual Property Rights" that will target pirate medications, toys, food and auto parts.

"Counterfeit...