Opel plans to cut over 8,000 jobs as part of its restructuring process (Photo: gmeurope)

Belgium eligible for aid after Opel decision, says EU

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission has signaled that Belgian authorities are eligible for EU support following the announcement by car manufacturer Opel to close its Antwerp plant that currently employs 2,600 people.

"As far as the commission is concerned, we are willing to consider using all the tools at are disposal to help," said commission spokeswoman Pia Hansen at a news conference on Friday (22 January).

"If the redundencies went ahead as announced and if the Belgian authorities were t...

