euobserver
Barroso (l), Merkel (c) and Bush (r) on the sunny White House lawn (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

EU and US building trade links but split on climate

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The EU and US signed a new deal on a trans-Atlantic economic partnership at their summit in Washington on Monday (30 April) but remained unable to agree steps for tackling climate change, despite an increase in positive rhetoric on the issue.

The economic deal is aimed at increasing trade and investment by harmonising business standards between the two blocs - with trade in goods and services across the Atlantic accounting for more than $2 billion every day.

As part of the agreeme...

Green Economy
Green Economy
