MEPs keen to break up telecoms giants

The European Parliament has supported breaking up giant telecom firms and helping people switch mobile phone firm in a three-pronged legal package designed to deliver lower prices and offer greater protection to consumers.
On Wednesday (23 September), the chamber voted by 597 voices in favour of a plan to separate the network operations from the services operations of the large, previously publicly-owned telecommunications firms.
Under the measures, national regulators would have ...
