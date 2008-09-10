Turkish Cypriot leader optimistic about reunification

Turkish Cypriot leader Mehmet Ali Talat on Wednesday (10 September) expressed optimism about the in-depth talks on the reunification of Cyprus formally due to start tomorrow, saying he hoped that a solution for the divided island can be found at the latest by June next year.

"My vision was to finish the negotiations by the end of this year and I believe it is possible," Mr Talat said at a conference organised by the Brussels-based European Policy Centre think-tank.

"All the elemen...