Ad
euobserver
Bank of Portugal: Any bail-out package could not be signed by a caretaker prime minister (Photo: Pieter Musterd)

Portuguese caretaker PM could not sign up to bail-out

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Engulfed in problems, Portugal's government could fall just one day ahead of a crucial European summit where the bloc's leaders are set to put the finishing touches on a grand 'comprehensive response' to the eurozone crisis.

Analysts warn however that should Prime Minister Jose Socrates step down, a caretaker administration would not have the political legitimacy to sign up to any EU-IMF bail-out should one be forced on the country.

In a political world turned upside down, the cou...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Bank of Portugal: Any bail-out package could not be signed by a caretaker prime minister (Photo: Pieter Musterd)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections