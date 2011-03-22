Portuguese caretaker PM could not sign up to bail-out

Engulfed in problems, Portugal's government could fall just one day ahead of a crucial European summit where the bloc's leaders are set to put the finishing touches on a grand 'comprehensive response' to the eurozone crisis.

Analysts warn however that should Prime Minister Jose Socrates step down, a caretaker administration would not have the political legitimacy to sign up to any EU-IMF bail-out should one be forced on the country.

In a political world turned upside down, the cou...