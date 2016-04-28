Ad
euobserver
Four million people live in the region (Photo: Silje Bergum Kinsten/norden.org)

EU's Arctic policy targets environment, Russia

Nordics
Green Economy
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Eight years have passed since the European Commission first floated the idea of an EU strategy for the Arctic region. On Wednesday (27 April), it finally delivered.

”We want to put a soft EU footprint on the Arctic region”, said Karmenu Vella, the European commissioner for environment and fisheries.

”It’s urgent”, he added.

The Arctic is warming at twice the pace of the rest of the world. It both suffers from and contributes to climate change because of the greenhouse gas...

