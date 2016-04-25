Ad
euobserver
Yerevan memorial: Turkey told Sweden's TV4 that it's "one-sided" to call slaughter of 1.5 million Armenians a "genocide" (Photo: young shanahan)

Turkey widens crackdown on EU free speech

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkey has detained a Dutch journalist and complained about German and Swedish projects to commemorate Ottoman genocides.

The moves come on top of calls for legal action against two European comedians, prompting awkward questions for EU leaders.

Ebru Umar, a Dutch journalist of Turkish origin, was arrested while on holiday in Turkey on Saturday (23 April) over her column in Dutch daily Metro in which she compared Turkey’s efforts to silence free speech in Europe to “NSB practice...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Turkey free speech row goes EU-wide
EU leaders' praise of Turkey triggers NGO anger
Yerevan memorial: Turkey told Sweden's TV4 that it's "one-sided" to call slaughter of 1.5 million Armenians a "genocide" (Photo: young shanahan)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections