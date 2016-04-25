Turkey widens crackdown on EU free speech

Turkey has detained a Dutch journalist and complained about German and Swedish projects to commemorate Ottoman genocides.

The moves come on top of calls for legal action against two European comedians, prompting awkward questions for EU leaders.

Ebru Umar, a Dutch journalist of Turkish origin, was arrested while on holiday in Turkey on Saturday (23 April) over her column in Dutch daily Metro in which she compared Turkey’s efforts to silence free speech in Europe to “NSB practice...