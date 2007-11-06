Ad
euobserver
Can wine be made from apples? (Photo: Luxembourg EU Presidency)

Brussels soothes German apple wine worries

Green Economy
by Mark Beunderman,

The European Commission on Monday sought to play down German fears that its regional apple wines will lose their right to be called "wine" under new Brussels legislation.

Plans by EU farm commissioner Mariann Fischer Boel for a sweeping reform of the European wine industry, designed to boost the sector's competitiveness on the global market, include a new definition of what "wine" actually is.

According to the commission proposal, tabled in July and currently under discussion by...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Can wine be made from apples? (Photo: Luxembourg EU Presidency)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections