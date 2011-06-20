Brussels warns EU states against backtracking on biodiversity

European environment commissioner Janez Potocnik has called on EU member states to support a package of recently proposed biodiversity targets amid concerns that a collection of countries led by France is seeking to water down the proposals in order to protect fishing quotas.
EU environment ministers are set to debate the issue at a meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday (21 June), with scientists warning that plant and animal species across the globe are disappearing at up to 1,000 times th...
