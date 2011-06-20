Ad
euobserver
Some member states fear biodiversity targets will hamper fish catches (Photo: photo_gram)

Brussels warns EU states against backtracking on biodiversity

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

European environment commissioner Janez Potocnik has called on EU member states to support a package of recently proposed biodiversity targets amid concerns that a collection of countries led by France is seeking to water down the proposals in order to protect fishing quotas.

EU environment ministers are set to debate the issue at a meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday (21 June), with scientists warning that plant and animal species across the globe are disappearing at up to 1,000 times th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Some member states fear biodiversity targets will hamper fish catches (Photo: photo_gram)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections