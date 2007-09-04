MEPs blame Greek fires on land mismanagement

MEPs have criticised Greece for infrastructure deficiencies in managing forests and property development, suggesting it has led to the outbreak of fires over the years, including the current fires which have killed over 60 people.

The tragedy has turned the spotlight to Greece's persistent delays in mapping and setting up a land registry for the country.

The EU had provided Greece with the funds to do this in the 1990s, but Greece has had to repay them for not carrying out the jo...